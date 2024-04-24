Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.56. 12,029,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,902,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

