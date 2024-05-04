SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.57. 3,093,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,849. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

