SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,154 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 36,404 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 94.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 85,557 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $312,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,075,000.

NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

