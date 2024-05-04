Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TRIN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.63. 386,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,243. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 126.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,222.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

