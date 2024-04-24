ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 3.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.37. Approximately 112,926,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 137,173,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 4.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.