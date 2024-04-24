ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 3.7%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.37. Approximately 112,926,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 137,173,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

