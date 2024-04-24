Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Raised by Analyst

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AEM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.50.

Shares of AEM opened at C$85.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$59.36 and a 12 month high of C$88.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

