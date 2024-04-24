Research Analysts Set Expectations for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $131.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.56. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $158.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $6,624,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth about $2,199,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 94.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after buying an additional 134,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

