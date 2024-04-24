RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 11,809 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 262,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.16 and a 200 day moving average of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

