Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Raised to $120.00 at Stephens

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

R has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

R traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.00. 118,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.58. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $122.94.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

