EQT (NYSE:EQT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.
EQT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,010,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,955. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. EQT has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $45.23.
EQT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About EQT
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.
