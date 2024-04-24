The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Sells $203,253.87 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $203,253.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANDE traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $58.11. 81,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,835. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 65.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANDE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Andersons

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.