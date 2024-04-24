Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SKX opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $65.17.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $378,394.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,573.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $856,945.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $378,394.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,573.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,192. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

