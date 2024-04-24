SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.47% of SBA Communications worth $128,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $983,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at SBA Communications
In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SBA Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $198.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.84. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $263.08.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.
SBA Communications Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.03%.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
