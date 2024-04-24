Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.33. 32,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,997. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $122.96 and a twelve month high of $199.40.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $354.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.86 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

