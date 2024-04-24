Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 268 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in CVS Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1 %

CVS stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $67.77. 8,645,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,730,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.76. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

