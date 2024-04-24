Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $464.50. 7,631,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,507,633. The company has a market capitalization of $420.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $469.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

