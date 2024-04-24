Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Down to $9.01

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.79. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 8,987 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sky Harbour Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.53). Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 213.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sky Harbour Group Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.