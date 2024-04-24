SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 2,085 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,796. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.55. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.