StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Landmark Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.