StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.