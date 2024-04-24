Stride’s (LRN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

LRN stock traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 893,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,459. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stride will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 348.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

