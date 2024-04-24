VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 1.59% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IHY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.23. 478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 million, a PE ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.35.

About VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

