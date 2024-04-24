Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Vitesse Energy worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTS. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,089.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Vitesse Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VTS stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.73. 119,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,995. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $669.40 million, a PE ratio of -30.12 and a beta of -0.09.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). Vitesse Energy had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.83 million. Analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -263.16%.

About Vitesse Energy

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.