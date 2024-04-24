Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Increases Dividend to GBX 6 Per Share

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Warpaint London Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of LON:W7L opened at GBX 498 ($6.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £384.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4,272.73 and a beta of 0.73. Warpaint London has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 407.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 369.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.79) price objective for the company.
Warpaint London Company Profile
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Warpaint London
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.