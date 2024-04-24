Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Increases Dividend to GBX 6 Per Share

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Warpaint London Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of LON:W7L opened at GBX 498 ($6.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £384.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4,272.73 and a beta of 0.73. Warpaint London has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 407.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 369.79.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.79) price objective for the company.

Warpaint London Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.