Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,664.0% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24,450.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.64. 110,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,234. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.43. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.