Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Decreased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after buying an additional 135,766 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $49.89. 1,585,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,819. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

