2,096 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,096 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $128.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

