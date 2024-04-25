Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2024

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-8.000 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BC. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BC

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.