Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,291,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,875,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,136,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after buying an additional 83,895 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 766,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 470,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.08. 3,114,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,869. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

