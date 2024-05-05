Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,640 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,104,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,314,010. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

