AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stake Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AerCap by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,404 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,828,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AerCap by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AER. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

AerCap Stock Down 1.2 %

AER opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

