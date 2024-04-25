AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,593,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 94,332 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after buying an additional 78,253 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 146,406 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $9.21. 3,189,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,707,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

