Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Ambev from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Ambev alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABEV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambev Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.