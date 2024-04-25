Ameren Co. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ameren in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

Ameren Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $74.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $91.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.33%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 117.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

