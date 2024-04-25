American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Down 98.1% in April

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance
Shares of AHOTF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.94.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Hotel Income Properties REIT
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.