American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Down 98.1% in April

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of AHOTF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.