Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,301. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

