Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Announces Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol updated its Q2 guidance to $0.79-0.81 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.790-0.810 EPS.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of APH stock traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $118.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.58.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

