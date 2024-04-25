Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Up 7.2%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.27. Approximately 90,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 956,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASPN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 52,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 440,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

