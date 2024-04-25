Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,186 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $2.98 on Thursday, hitting $294.64. The stock had a trading volume of 914,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,009. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.88 and its 200-day moving average is $267.07.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

