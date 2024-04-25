Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,021 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $12,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 386,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,657,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

JEPQ stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.68. 1,555,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,327. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.