Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $11.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after purchasing an additional 362,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,575,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,248,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,815,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,595,000 after buying an additional 732,115 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

