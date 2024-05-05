Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $53.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.06.

Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAT opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.42. Brinker International has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $56.30.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

