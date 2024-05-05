Carl Ledbetter Sells 8,022 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $701,844.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,196,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,707,419.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,015 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total value of $892,937.40.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,029 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $725,741.31.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,154 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total value of $4,166,812.98.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $751,553.55.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $1,000,898.88.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $757,597.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $788,963.70.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $4,429,075.20.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04.

Cloudflare Trading Down 16.4 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.38 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after acquiring an additional 65,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $569,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,639,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 100.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 407,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

