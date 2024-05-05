Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $245.00 at Citigroup

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.07.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

