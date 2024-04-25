Bailard Inc. Has $42.68 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,427,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in Visa by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $505.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.44 and a 200-day moving average of $263.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is a Dividend King?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.