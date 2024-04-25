Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 2,430 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2,682.9% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 634,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 612,139 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 159,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,911. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

