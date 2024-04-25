Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $112.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,023,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,828,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

