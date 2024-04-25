Bfsg LLC Has $4.03 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Down 2.1 %

Amgen stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.41. 425,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,697. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.95.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

