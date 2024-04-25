Bfsg LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $11,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,753,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 289.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 186,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 101.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,184,000 after buying an additional 365,863 shares during the period. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 33,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,754. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

