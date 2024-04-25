Bfsg LLC Purchases 5,585 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 81.6% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the third quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.90. 3,907,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,219,387. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $193.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

